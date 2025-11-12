Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 993.1% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

