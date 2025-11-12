Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Apex Wealth Management LLC

Apex Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

TSM stock opened at $290.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $311.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

