Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 788,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $48,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $51,329,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $40,345,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,007,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 197.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,671,000 after purchasing an additional 526,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 93.2% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 694,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,700,000 after purchasing an additional 334,972 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE TMHC opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.51. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 14,002 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $980,140.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,370. This trade represents a 22.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 5,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $355,587.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,587.74. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,597 shares of company stock valued at $4,064,474. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

