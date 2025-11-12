TransAlta Corporation $TAC Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,006,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,682,853 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.34% of TransAlta worth $10,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in TransAlta by 48,666.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter worth $140,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research cut TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of TAC opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 0.80. TransAlta Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $441.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.84 million. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. Analysts predict that TransAlta Corporation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

