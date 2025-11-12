United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $95.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $138.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.87. The company has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.