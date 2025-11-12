Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.15% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $44,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $123.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.18. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $126.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

