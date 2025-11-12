Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 977,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $49,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 789.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,856,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187,463 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,124,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,033 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,350 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,492,000 after purchasing an additional 739,599 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,322,000.

Shares of VTIP opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.28 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6481 per share. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

