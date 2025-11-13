1,136 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Purchased by Advyzon Investment Management LLC

Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,136 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $230.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $183.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $242.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.02.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Summit Insights cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.31.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

