ABC Arbitrage SA Acquires 17,534 Shares of Halliburton Company $HAL

ABC Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 70.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,582 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 5.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 40,627 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC grew its position in Halliburton by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 372,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 58,746 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 601,756 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 228,908 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,374 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Halliburton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,414,381 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. Halliburton Company has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zephirin Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.48.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

