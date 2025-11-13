ABC Arbitrage SA Takes Position in Visa Inc. $V

ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Get Visa alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price objective on Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Visa Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE V opened at $339.00 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.00 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $342.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $621.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.11%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,561 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.