ABC Arbitrage SA Takes Position in Visa Inc. $V

ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price objective on Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.
Visa Trading Up 0.0%
NYSE V opened at $339.00 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.00 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $342.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $621.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.11%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,561 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.