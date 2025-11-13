ABN Amro Investment Solutions Invests $11.10 Million in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,690 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Adobe by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Adobe by 1,482.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,216,351 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 280.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Adobe Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $337.05 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.03 and a 52 week high of $557.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

