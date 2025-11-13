ABN Amro Investment Solutions Invests $18.37 Million in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 65,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,369,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $336.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $342.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. DZ Bank raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.94.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

