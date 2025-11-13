ABN Amro Investment Solutions Makes New $92.33 Million Investment in Danaher Corporation $DHR

ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 467,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $92,327,000. Danaher makes up about 1.8% of ABN Amro Investment Solutions’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,981,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,296,123,000 after purchasing an additional 230,966 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,592,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,016,404,000 after purchasing an additional 612,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,726,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,697,800,000 after buying an additional 81,670 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,965,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $980,914,000 after buying an additional 1,787,522 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Danaher by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,259,000 after buying an additional 1,450,703 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price objective on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Rothschild Redb cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

Danaher Stock Up 1.8%

DHR stock opened at $219.60 on Thursday. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $258.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at $552,352.50. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.