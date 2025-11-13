ABN Amro Investment Solutions Purchases Shares of 39,774 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.1%

PNC stock opened at $186.83 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.70.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,824.95. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,151 shares of company stock valued at $400,092 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

