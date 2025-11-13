ABN Amro Investment Solutions Takes $23.45 Million Position in Visa Inc. $V

ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 66,059 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $23,454,000.

Get Visa alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,452,949,000 after buying an additional 1,677,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,096,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,253,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,631 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Visa by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,987,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,654,189,000 after acquiring an additional 726,299 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 14,277,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,003,569,000 after purchasing an additional 955,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,675,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,442,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $339.00 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.00 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.72 and its 200 day moving average is $348.78. The company has a market cap of $621.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,432.64. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock worth $8,164,561 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.