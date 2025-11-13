ABN Amro Investment Solutions Takes $23.45 Million Position in Visa Inc. $V

ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 66,059 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $23,454,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,452,949,000 after buying an additional 1,677,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,096,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,253,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,631 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Visa by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,987,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,654,189,000 after acquiring an additional 726,299 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 14,277,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,003,569,000 after purchasing an additional 955,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,675,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,442,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa stock opened at $339.00 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.00 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.72 and its 200 day moving average is $348.78. The company has a market cap of $621.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.11%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.
In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,432.64. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock worth $8,164,561 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
