Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,362,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 720,587 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.8% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $375,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 30,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 41.0% during the second quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the second quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 76,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 26.2% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 64,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total value of $280,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,027.30. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,412,152.04. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,218,280. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $355.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.39. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

