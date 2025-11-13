Advyzon Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 10.7% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 14.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $706.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $654.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Glj Research increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $702.00 to $758.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.81.

GEV opened at $575.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $601.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.47. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.25 and a 1-year high of $677.29. The stock has a market cap of $156.03 billion, a PE ratio of 93.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.68.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

