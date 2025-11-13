Advyzon Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,499 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 30.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of STX opened at $283.26 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $297.88. The company has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.06 and a 200 day moving average of $168.64.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 297.87% and a net margin of 17.92%.The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Citigroup increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.36.

View Our Latest Report on STX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.41, for a total transaction of $545,074.86. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,924.04. This represents a 14.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,070. This represents a 33.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 77,240 shares of company stock worth $18,806,080 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.