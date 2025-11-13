Advyzon Investment Management LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 51.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 229,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,146,000 after buying an additional 87,606 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 200,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $14,082,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $3,013,665. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $124.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.49.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Prologis from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on Prologis in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.39.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

