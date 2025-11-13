Advyzon Investment Management LLC Takes $282,000 Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 272.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $75.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.84.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $52.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.89. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $78.48.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $3,456,279.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 254,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,789.91. This trade represents a 16.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,076 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $71,661.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 83,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,554,573.20. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 56,213 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,458 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

