AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $558.63 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $426.24 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The firm has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.02.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.73.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

