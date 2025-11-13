AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,304.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,795 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406,181 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,272,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,504,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,558.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,356,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093,545 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $98.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.63 and its 200 day moving average is $97.07. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $752,375. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

