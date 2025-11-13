AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 112.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $455.00 to $445.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $439.00 to $438.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $442.00 to $438.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2%

VRTX opened at $434.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $406.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $362.50 and a 52-week high of $519.68. The company has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

