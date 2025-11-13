AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 91.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 106,655 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.6%

STX stock opened at $283.26 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $297.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.64. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 297.87% and a net margin of 17.92%.The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 15,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.80, for a total value of $3,004,942.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,259.40. The trade was a 60.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $1,926,206.92. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,240 shares of company stock worth $18,806,080. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.36.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

