AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,196 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,621 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 395 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 766.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 24,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,260. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,945.36. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,290 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $90.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $103.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.22. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 10.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Citigroup lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.32.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

