Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,105 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Alarm.com worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALRM. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth about $73,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 95.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 42.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com stock opened at $50.15 on Thursday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $70.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $55.06.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Alarm.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALRM. Zacks Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

