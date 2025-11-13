Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Albemarle from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Albemarle Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $110.30 on Monday. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $113.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.55) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is -101.89%.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 50,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.2% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 243,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

