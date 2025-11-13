Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALB. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Albemarle from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALB

Albemarle Stock Up 6.2%

NYSE ALB opened at $110.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.70. Albemarle has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $113.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.55) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -101.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Albemarle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 18.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 36.8% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.