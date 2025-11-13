Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Upgraded at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $7.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AQN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.7%

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $600.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.67 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 57.66%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -650.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 85.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth $51,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

