Allianz SE Acquires 60 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Allianz SE increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,967,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,296,000 after acquiring an additional 65,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 349,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,870,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,709,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total transaction of $10,184,889.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,148.40. The trade was a 97.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,400. This trade represents a 41.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $23,259,891. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,741.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AutoZone from $4,250.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. DA Davidson set a $4,850.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,894.00 to $4,090.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,544.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Up 1.0%

AZO stock opened at $3,791.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4,026.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,887.96. The stock has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,036.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $51.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.