Allianz SE Acquires 6,469 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Allianz SE increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,060 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 42,617 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,015 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Wall Street Zen cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $48.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $49.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

