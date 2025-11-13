Allianz SE Acquires Shares of 2,194,772 Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,194,772 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,600,000. Barrick Mining makes up about 1.1% of Allianz SE’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Mining Stock Performance

B opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.99%.Barrick Mining’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $40.00 price target on Barrick Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

