Allianz SE Buys 38,853 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Allianz SE boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,495,358 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $229,702,000 after buying an additional 17,829 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 13.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $176.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,213.68. This trade represents a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,305 shares of company stock valued at $27,858,392. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

