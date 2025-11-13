Allianz SE Buys 4,570 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Allianz SE raised its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,171,000 after purchasing an additional 104,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in RTX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,312,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,969,000 after purchasing an additional 154,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,713,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,623,000 after buying an additional 65,493 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $916,739,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $178.00 on Thursday. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $181.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $238.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 target price on RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

