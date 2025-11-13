Allianz SE Cuts Stake in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Allianz SE lessened its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 246.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 585.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $54.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.