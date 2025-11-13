Allianz SE Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Allianz SE trimmed its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 1.0% of Allianz SE’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Allianz SE’s holdings in American Express were worth $41,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in American Express by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,256 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,876 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total transaction of $18,010,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 85,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,825,691.17. The trade was a 36.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of AXP opened at $372.49 on Thursday. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $377.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $342.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. American Express’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.65.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

