Allianz SE Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Allianz SE decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,479,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,659,627,000 after purchasing an additional 230,382 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,029,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,426,316,000 after buying an additional 168,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,925,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,774,000 after buying an additional 115,463 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,879,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,816,000 after acquiring an additional 193,378 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,750,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,368,859,000 after acquiring an additional 329,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total transaction of $9,809,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,247,057.48. This represents a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,645 shares of company stock worth $25,825,699. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $588.53 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $610.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

