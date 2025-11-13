Allianz SE Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Allianz SE lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 44.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 38,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 55.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $96.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $138.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.90. The firm has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 101.39%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

