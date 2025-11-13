Allianz SE Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Allianz SE cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,085 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $194.52 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $195.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.48.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

