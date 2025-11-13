Allianz SE Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Allianz SE lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 3,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $2,012,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,850. This trade represents a 37.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total transaction of $13,414,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 234,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,266,872.80. This trade represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,683 shares of company stock worth $53,517,192. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $572.45 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.49. The firm has a market cap of $205.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $603.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $600.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.