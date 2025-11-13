Allianz SE Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Allianz SE lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of HD opened at $370.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $452.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $403.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.