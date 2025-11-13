Allianz SE Grows Stock Holdings in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Allianz SE increased its holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $597.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moody’s from $580.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $543.07.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of MCO opened at $490.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.76. Moody’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $378.71 and a 1 year high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $558,934.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,255,223.90. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,249 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

