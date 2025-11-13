Allianz SE Has $11.37 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Allianz SE increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $258.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $421.48 billion, a PE ratio of 148.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $279.00 price target (up previously from $273.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Dbs Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.49.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 264,118 shares of company stock valued at $44,448,619 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.