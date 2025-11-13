Allianz SE Has $11.68 Million Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Allianz SE lowered its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $11,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO opened at $71.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,109.25. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Max R. Levchin bought 7,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,835.29. This represents a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

