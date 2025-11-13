Allianz SE Has $6.11 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Allianz SE decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,764 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $37,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $4,966,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 446,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,568,696.16. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Arete Research upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $244.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $274.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $257.07.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.86. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.