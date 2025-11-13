Allianz SE Has $9.25 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Allianz SE lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.67.

In related news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,032,866.33. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP opened at $254.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.68 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.12 and its 200 day moving average is $299.22.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 60.81%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

