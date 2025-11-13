Allianz SE Has $9.46 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Allianz SE boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2,580.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,591 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 76,622 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 87.5% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,196,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 32.6% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 509,058 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,214,000 after buying an additional 125,223 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Sienna Gestion raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 95,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEM opened at $173.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.78 and its 200 day moving average is $137.11. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $187.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 32.62%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEM has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

