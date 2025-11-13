Allianz SE Has $9.99 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF $ICLN

Allianz SE raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,103 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

ICLN stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

