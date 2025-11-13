Allianz SE Purchases 3,645 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Allianz SE grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 12.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 115,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $57.01 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $71.15. The company has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.