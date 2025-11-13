Allianz SE Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Allianz SE boosted its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.3% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,151,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 765,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,153,891.20. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total transaction of $3,835,482.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,108,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,213,210.98. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $470.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Arete upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $706.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.60.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $545.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.70, a PEG ratio of 130.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.25. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $298.00 and a 52 week high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

